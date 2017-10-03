Astros' Dallas Keuchel: To start Game 2 of ALDS
Keuchel will start Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday against the Red Sox.
He had some bumps in the road this season, but was very impressive on the whole. Keuchel posted a 2.87 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 31.1 innings over five September starts. Justin Verlander will take the ball in Game 1.
