Astros' Dallas Keuchel: To start Game 2 of ALDS

Keuchel will start Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday against the Red Sox.

He had some bumps in the road this season, but was very impressive on the whole. Keuchel posted a 2.87 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 31.1 innings over five September starts. Justin Verlander will take the ball in Game 1.

