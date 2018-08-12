Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Whiffs five in no-decision
Keuchel threw seven innings Sunday, yielding two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk in the 4-3 loss to Seattle. He struck out five and allowed a homer in the no-decision.
Keuchel has allowed just one run over each of his two outings, dropping his season ERA to a cool 3.43 in 155 innings. He had Seattle's number for most of the afternoon, allowing just a solo shot to Mike Zunino and an RBI single to Ryon Healy. Keuchel will look for his 10th win in Oakland next Sunday.
