Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will likely start Game 1 of ALCS

A.J. Hinch said Keuchel will most likely start Game 1 of the ALCS against either the Indians or Yankees, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hinch wouldn't confirm anything, but Keuchel seems to be the obvious choice seeing as he'll be on normal rest and Justin Verlander was used in relief during Monday's series-clinching win over the Red Sox. Keuchel allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings in his first start of the postseason.