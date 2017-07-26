Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will pitch Friday
Keuchel (neck) will be activated from the 10-day DL on Friday prior to his start against the Tigers, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This will be Keuchel's first start in nearly two months after suffering a neck injury in early June. The left-hander made two rehab appearances in the minors, totaling eight innings while allowing just one run off five hits. He is likely facing a pitch count after only tossing 62 pitches during his longest rehab outing, but Keuchel appears to be fully capable with his entire arsenal on the mound for Friday's return. Collin McHugh and Lance McCullers will take the mound Saturday and Sunday, respectively, for the other two games of the series.
More News
