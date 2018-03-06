Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will start second game of season
Keuchel will not be the Opening Day starter for the first time in four seasons, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch announced that Justin Verlander will kick off the regular season Mar. 29 against the Rangers with Keuchel following him the next day. Hinch said he could have gone with either pitcher, but deferred to Verlander, who was 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in an Astros uniform last year and was the healthier pitcher entering training camp. "J.V.'s got a long pedigree, he's done a lot in the game, he's pitched very well as an Astro," said the manager. Keuchel was brought along slowly this spring after injuring his foot during the offseason. The left-hander made his spring debut Monday, firing 1.2 innings against Miami.
