Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will throw sim game Sunday
Keuchel is scheduled to throw a simulated game against several Houston hitters at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sunday lines up as Keuchel's turn in the rotation, but the Astros aren't going to let the Red Sox, Houston's opponent in the ALDS, get a bonus look at the left-hander in a meaningless game. The next time Keuchel throws in a competitive environment is expected to be Friday, Game 2 of the ALDS. He'll be pitching on nine days rest, but Keuchel is not concerned about the layoff, noting that Sunday's simulated game keeps him on his routine and "locked in."
