Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will throw three innings

Keuchel's start will be limited to three innings during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The Astros have the doubleheader well-planned with Lance McCullers slated to enter after Keuchel as he continues to be eased back from the disabled list. Limiting Keuchel's usage in his final start of the regular season could also help to keep him fresh for the playoff run.