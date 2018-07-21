Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Wins fourth straight start

Keuchel (8-8) picked up the win against the Angels on Friday, giving up one earned run on two hits over 7.2 innings, with five strikeouts and a walk in Houston's 3-1 victory.

Keuchel had some erratic results for much of the first part of the season, but he seems to have found his groove of late, as he's now 4-0 with 18 strikeouts over his last four starts. The strong stretch has evened out his ratios a bit and his 3.60 ERA and 1.25 WHIP could stand to improve even more if the 30-year-old can keep up his recent hot streak. He's set to take the mound next in a home matchup against the Rangers next Friday.