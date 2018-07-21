Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Wins fourth straight start
Keuchel (8-8) picked up the win against the Angels on Friday, giving up one earned run on two hits over 7.2 innings, with five strikeouts and a walk in Houston's 3-1 victory.
Keuchel had some erratic results for much of the first part of the season, but he seems to have found his groove of late, as he's now 4-0 with 18 strikeouts over his last four starts. The strong stretch has evened out his ratios a bit and his 3.60 ERA and 1.25 WHIP could stand to improve even more if the 30-year-old can keep up his recent hot streak. He's set to take the mound next in a home matchup against the Rangers next Friday.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Shuts down Tigers for seventh win•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Earns win Sunday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Loses catcher, no problem•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws six scoreless innings in no-decision•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Notches win in bounceback effort Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...