Astros' Daulton Varsho: Homers in Sunday's loss

Varsho went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Padres.

Varsho's first homer as an Astro put them ahead 2-0 in the top of the second inning. His blast was the last baserunner Houston would have in the game, as San Diego's pitching staff retired the next 22 batters in order. Varsho has gone 3-for-21 with a 4:5 BB:K across his first six contests with his new team after he was dealt from Toronto at the trade deadline. On the year, the outfielder is batting .237 with a .675 OPS, eight homers, 28 RBI, 41 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples and 10 stolen bases through 105 games.