Paulino (undisclosed) will make his season debut Monday night for Triple-A Fresno, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

The pitching prospect began the season on the disabled list with the Grizzlies, but it seems like whatever was ailing him has passed. Paulino will take on the Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A affiliate of the Angels) in his inaugural appearance. He produced a 6.52 ERA and a 34:7 K:BB in 29 innings in the big leagues last season.