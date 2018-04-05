Astros' David Paulino: Hits minor-league disabled list
Paulino was placed on the minor-league disabled list with an undisclosed injury, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Paulino is currently with Triple-A Fresno to begin the 2018 season. On top of failing to disclose the injury, the club didn't provide any sort of timetable for his return. Paulino started six games for the Astros last season, posting a 6.52 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with a 34:7 K:BB over 29 innings.
More News
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...