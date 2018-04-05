Paulino was placed on the minor-league disabled list with an undisclosed injury, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Paulino is currently with Triple-A Fresno to begin the 2018 season. On top of failing to disclose the injury, the club didn't provide any sort of timetable for his return. Paulino started six games for the Astros last season, posting a 6.52 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with a 34:7 K:BB over 29 innings.