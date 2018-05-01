Astros' David Paulino: Makes 2018 debut
Paulino allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings for Triple-A Fresno on Monday.
Paulino made his season debut after missing time with a shoulder injury, throwing 56 pitches for the Grizzlies. During what was a promising spring training -- one earned run allowed, 10 strikeouts, 10.2 innings -- Paulino "felt something" in his shoulder, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The organization played it cautiously with the 6-foot-7 right-hander and had him stay back in Florida. He'll need to re-establish himself after missing half a season in 2017 when he served an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.
