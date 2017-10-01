Astros' David Paulino: Moved to DL
Paulino was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a bone spur on Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paulino's suspension was lifted Sunday, but he was promptly moved to the 60-day disabled list so that he didn't have to be put back on the 40-man roster. Paulino had the bone spur removed from his elbow Friday, and the team anticipates that he'll be in full health once spring training arrives.
