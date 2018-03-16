Astros' David Paulino: Sent to minor-league camp
Paulino was sent to minor-league camp Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Paulino is expected to begin the season in the rotation at Triple-A Fresno. He owns a 6.25 ERA in 36 career major-league innings and missed 80 games last season while suspended for taking a banned substance. He could potentially be a solid starter down the road and could make at least a few starts for the big-league club again this season if and when injuries strike the Astros' rotation.
