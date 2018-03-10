Paulino has fired 7.2 scoreless innings over three spring outings, Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paulino, who was suspended 80 games last season after testing positive for a banned substance, is motivated this spring. He hasn't made any starts, but is getting multiple innings when he's called on to pitch. The Astros still view him as a starter and project him to develop into a quality one. What's uncertain is how much his development is impacted by his time off in 2017.