Astros' David Paulino: Working way back
Paulino has fired 7.2 scoreless innings over three spring outings, Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paulino, who was suspended 80 games last season after testing positive for a banned substance, is motivated this spring. He hasn't made any starts, but is getting multiple innings when he's called on to pitch. The Astros still view him as a starter and project him to develop into a quality one. What's uncertain is how much his development is impacted by his time off in 2017.
More News
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.