Astros' Daz Cameron: Scorching of late at Low-A
Cameron, 20, is hitting .474 with two home runs, eight RBI and four steals over his last 10 games for Low-A Quad Cities.
Cameron's recent surge brings his slash line up to .266/.339/.462. The toolsy outfielder has 13 home runs and 27 steals this season, and he has also cut down on his strikeout rate in 2017. He's still a few years away from making an impact in the big leagues, but Cameron is certainly showing some promise in the Astros organization.
