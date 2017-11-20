Astros' Dean Deetz: Joins 40-man roster

Deetz was added to the Astros' 40-man roster Monday.

The right-hander has quietly climbed the organizational ladder since being drafted in the 11th round in 2014, reaching the Triple-A level for the first time in 2017. He struggled after making the jump from Double-A Corpus Christi, and walks have been an issue throughout his professional career, but Deetz has shown an ability to miss bats (10.3 K/9 last season). He is now protected from the Rule 5 draft.