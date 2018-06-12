Deetz (suspended) joined Low-A Quad Cities on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Deetz is currently in the midst of serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He'll get up to speed with River Bandits before being reinstated from the restricted list in July. Once active, Deetz will likely report to Triple-A Fresno.

