Astros' Dean Deetz: Slapped with 80-game suspension

Deetz has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Deetz tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, though he released a statement saying he has "never knowingly taken a performance enhancing substance." The 24-year-old prospect was added to the Astros' 40-man roster earlier in the winter to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. While Deetz posted an impressive 1.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB across 39.2 innings with Double-A Corpus Christi in 2017, he struggled following his promotion to Triple-A Fresno, compiling a 6.40 ERA and 1.93 WHIP across 45 innings with the Grizzlies. He did strike out 55 batters at Triple-A (11.0 K/9), though he also issued a brutal 42 free passes (8.2 BB/9).