Cronin was designated for assignment by the Astros on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Cronin will lose his spot on the 40-man roster in favor of Trey Cabbage, who was acquired via trade. The 26-year-old was a waiver claim from the White Sox earlier this month and he'll now go through the waiver process again.
