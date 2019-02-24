Astros' Derek Fisher: Altering swing after rough season
Fisher adjusted his swing to a more "natural" form after a failed attempt to increase his launch angle last season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The launch-angle revolution isn't for everyone, and players can ruin their swing just as easily as they can improve it. Fisher's brief time in the big leagues last season serves as proof of that, as he hit just .165 while striking out 48.8 percent of the time in 86 plate appearances. An improved swing could help him in his quest to carve out a major-league role, though the Astros' outfield is quite crowded, so at-bats may be hard to come by even with swing improvements.
