Astros' Derek Fisher: Back in big leagues
Fisher was recalled by the Astros on Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
The Astros need an additional outfielder while George Springer battles a thumb injury. Fisher struggled to perform in 36 games with Houston earlier this season, hitting just .176/.222/.419 while striking out 45.7 percent of the time. He'll likely fill a bench role in his time with the club.
