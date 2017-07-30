Fisher went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

The Astros are in an interesting place with respect to Fisher. He's a valuable trade chip and should fetch whatever the organization feels it needs for the stretch drive and postseason. Houston also views the left-handed hitting Fisher, who has produced at Triple-A Fresno, as a potential contributor down the stretch and likely its everyday left fielder in 2018.

