Astros' Derek Fisher: Collects first hit
Fisher went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over Texas.
The Astros struggled to plate men in scoring position over the first four innings, but Fisher lit the offensive fuse in the fifth with his first hit and RBI of the season. He's made a couple of starts through the first four games, but figures to see his opportunities squeezed beginning Tuesday when Yulieski Gurriel returns from a five-game suspension. At that point, Gurriel will occupy first base while Marwin Gonzalez joins the outfield rotation on a regular basis.
