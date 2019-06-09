Astros' Derek Fisher: Could lose playing time
Fisher is expected lose at-bats after the Astros announced they are calling up outfield prospect Yordan Alvarez.
When the Astros placed George Springer (hamstring) on the injured list May 25, they called up Fisher instead of Alvarez, and he's been a regular in left field while batting leadoff. At that time, general manager Jeff Luhnow talked to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle about the decision to keep Alvarez in the minors. "There is no rush, but there is a methodical plan that we're going through to make sure that when he gets here we have him contribute and don't find out a month later that he wasn't ready or isn't able to play left field or isn't ready to hit at this level," said Luhnow. Judging from those comments, the Astros feel Alvarez is ready for MLB and will play left field every day.
