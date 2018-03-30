Fisher will hit eighth and play left field for Friday's game against the Rangers, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Fisher will make his regular-season debut with right-hander Doug Fister on the mound for Texas. Over the course of 53 games last season, he slashed .212/.307/.356 with five home runs, 17 RBI and three stolen bases.

