Fisher entered Friday's game as a pinch runner and took over in center field after Jake Marisnick came up with an injured hamstring. He struck out in his lone at-bat.

Marisnick, who had been filling in for the injured George Springer (thumb), came up lame on a seventh-inning double and was immediately removed from the game. Pending Marisnick's injury, Fisher could be in line for multiple starts in center field. Fisher is hitting .169 over 77 at-bats this season.