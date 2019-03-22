Astros' Derek Fisher: Fine after early exit
Fisher (shoulder) is fine after leaving Thursday's spring action early after making a diving attempt in the field, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Fisher jarred his left shoulder while trying to make a diving catch on Miguel Cabrera Thursday. Taken out as a precaution, Fisher said he did some light tests and that he felt okay. He was optioned to minor-league camp Tuesday, but went 12-for-40 with two doubles, two homers, and six RBIs prior to the move.
