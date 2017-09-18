Astros' Derek Fisher: Goes deep Sunday
Fisher went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.
Fisher's fifth-inning blast turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. The 24-year-old outfielder has largely been unable to translate his minor-league success into results at the highest level, as he's slashing just .227/.324/.403 in 42 games with Houston after managing a .318/.384/.583 line over 84 games with Triple-A Fresno.
More News
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Starts in left field Saturday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Heads to bench for Game 2 on Saturday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Sitting out second straight game•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Out again Thursday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...