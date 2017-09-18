Fisher went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

Fisher's fifth-inning blast turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. The 24-year-old outfielder has largely been unable to translate his minor-league success into results at the highest level, as he's slashing just .227/.324/.403 in 42 games with Houston after managing a .318/.384/.583 line over 84 games with Triple-A Fresno.