Astros' Derek Fisher: Has spot in Houston outfield
Fisher is expected to remain on the Astros' roster for the rest of the season after the organization traded Norichika Aoki to Toronto on Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The question the Astros had faced was what to do with Fisher once George Springer (quadriceps) returned from the disabled list, but that no longer poses a problem. With Aoki gone, Fisher can stay on the roster for the remainder of the season. All Fisher has done since his callup last week was go 8-for-23 with a home run, triple, double and five RBI in six games. It's looking like he'll have more than just a platoon role going forward.
