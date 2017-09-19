Play

Fisher is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Fisher started the last couple games with the Astros giving some regulars a rest, and he produced, going 4-for-8 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over that span. However, Houston will go back to its regular lineup Tuesday, which means Fisher will return to the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast