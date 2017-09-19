Astros' Derek Fisher: Heads back to bench
Fisher is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
Fisher started the last couple games with the Astros giving some regulars a rest, and he produced, going 4-for-8 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over that span. However, Houston will go back to its regular lineup Tuesday, which means Fisher will return to the bench.
