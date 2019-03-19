The Astros optioned Fisher to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fisher was a prospect of some repute when he first received the call to the big leagues in 2017, but he's managed a middling .196/.274/.369 slash line across his various cameos with the Astros the past two seasons. The 25-year-old has since fallen behind Kyle Tucker in the Astros' organizational pecking order, so he presumably won't be first in line for a promotion in the event the big club needs a replacement for one of its projected starters in the outfield (Michael Brantley, George Springer and Josh Reddick).

