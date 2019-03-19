Astros' Derek Fisher: Heads to minors
The Astros optioned Fisher to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fisher was a prospect of some repute when he first received the call to the big leagues in 2017, but he's managed a middling .196/.274/.369 slash line across his various cameos with the Astros the past two seasons. The 25-year-old has since fallen behind Kyle Tucker in the Astros' organizational pecking order, so he presumably won't be first in line for a promotion in the event the big club needs a replacement for one of its projected starters in the outfield (Michael Brantley, George Springer and Josh Reddick).
More News
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Likely headed for Triple-A•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Altering swing after rough season•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Shipped back to minors•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Enters for injured Marisnick•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Back in big leagues•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Returns from DL, remains at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....