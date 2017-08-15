Fisher is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fisher has started 11 of the Astros' previous 13 games in August, but with the rookie hitting just .175 in those contests, his hold on a regular role may be beginning to loosen. Jake Marisnick will join the outfield in Fisher's stead Tuesday and looks to be the top threat to the 23-year-old's at-bats.