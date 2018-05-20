Astros' Derek Fisher: Hits disabled list Sunday
Fisher was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with gastrointestinal discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The move is retroactive to May 19, so Fisher will be eligible to return from the DL as soon as May 29 against the Yankees. J.D. Davis was recalled from Triple-A Fresno in a corresponding move.
