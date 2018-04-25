Astros' Derek Fisher: Hits first homer Tuesday
Fisher went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
The blast was his first of the year and just his fourth extra-base hit of the season. Hitting at the bottom of the Houston lineup, Fisher is hitting just .163 and is striking out in nearly half of his at bats. The start Tuesday was just his second in the past four games, so if he's unable to turn it around, his opportunity for at bats may continue to decline.
More News
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Limited production to affect playing time•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Collects first hit•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Draws start in left•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Leaves Saturday with ankle sprain•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Secures spot on Opening Day roster•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...