Fisher went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

The blast was his first of the year and just his fourth extra-base hit of the season. Hitting at the bottom of the Houston lineup, Fisher is hitting just .163 and is striking out in nearly half of his at bats. The start Tuesday was just his second in the past four games, so if he's unable to turn it around, his opportunity for at bats may continue to decline.