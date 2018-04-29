Astros' Derek Fisher: Hits second home run
Fisher went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Athletics.
Fisher has slowly seen his role decrease of late thanks to the depth of the Astros' lineup and his early season struggles. However, his home run Saturday did mark his second in three starts, this one notably coming off left-hander Daniel Coulombe. He'll need to continue to produce like that to become fantasy relevant, but neither his production or role are secure at this point.
