Fisher went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Athletics.

Fisher provided the tie-breaking home run in the seventh inning, and the Astros wouldn't relinquish the lead. The 24-year-old has struggled mightily out of the gate and still sits below the Mendoza Line with a .194 average, but he's now gone deep in back-to-back appearances.

