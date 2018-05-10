Astros' Derek Fisher: Hits solo blast Wednesday
Fisher went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Athletics.
Fisher provided the tie-breaking home run in the seventh inning, and the Astros wouldn't relinquish the lead. The 24-year-old has struggled mightily out of the gate and still sits below the Mendoza Line with a .194 average, but he's now gone deep in back-to-back appearances.
