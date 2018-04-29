Fisher went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-0 win over the Athletics.

Fisher's two-run bomb in the fourth inning pushed the Astros lead to 7-0, and extended a hitting streak to three games, which includes both homers he's hit this year. His three-game run is a hopeful sign that he may be coming out of a very quiet slumber -- he's hitting .184 with a .634 OPS through 53 plate appearances -- but Fisher has not produced much during his two stints in the majors. This may be the hitter he is at the major-league level.