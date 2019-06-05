Fisher went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Mariners.

Fisher bounced a game-tying single in the seventh inning to start a game-deciding rally. He started for sixth time in seven games, all of them as the leadoff hitter while George Springer (hamstring) is unavailable. Since Fisher's callup, he's hitting .290/.371/.516 with four extra-base hits, five RBI, two steals and six runs scored over eight games. Long term, there may not be a spot for him when Springer returns, but he has raised his stock value during this most recent stint in the majors.