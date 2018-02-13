Astros' Derek Fisher: In mix for left-field job
Fisher will be given a legitimate shot to win the starting job in left field, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Marwin Gonzalez made 47 appearances in left during the 2017 regular season and was the starter there during the postseason, but reading between the lines, it seems the Astros prefer to keep Gonzalez in a flexible, super-utility role. That leaves left field mostly open, with Fisher, Tony Kemp and Josh Reddick all expected to see time there this spring. Fisher struggled at the big-league level last year, but he slashed .318/.384/.583 with 21 homers and 16 steals in 84 games at Triple-A Fresno as a 23-year-old. He currently has an NFBC ADP outside the top 400.
