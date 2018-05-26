Astros' Derek Fisher: Increasing baseball activities
Fisher (illness) has gradually increased baseball activities, and the Astros are hopeful he can soon initiate a rehabilitation assignment, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fisher's been battling a throat condition that's limited how much he can eat, which impacts how often he can participate in baseball activities. "The faster that we get him up and running, the better he'll be from a baseball perspective and then get back to the baseball. We need to make sure he's back to 100 percent and he's not there yet," said manager A.J. Hinch. Fisher is in Houston, reporting to the ballpark daily and "doing a little bit more every day," per Hinch.
