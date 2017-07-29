Fisher went 2-for-4 and scored two runs in Friday's 6-5 come-from-behind win over the Tigers.

Fisher's eighth-inning single initiated a three-run rally that completed Houston's comeback. The 23-year-old outfielder was granted a reprieve from the minor leagues when the Astros placed George Springer (quadriceps) on the disabled list Friday. Fisher's a luxury for the best team in the American League; he's a major-league ready outfielder that can temporarily fill in without much drop off. Over eight games at the major-league level in 2017, Fisher has eights hits, five runs and five RBI.

