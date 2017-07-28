Fisher will leadoff and start in left for Friday's game against the Tigers, Julia Morales of AT&T Sportsnet reports.

With George Springer going down on the disabled list due to a quad injury, Fisher may see an extended period of time on the field. The 23-year-old is already reaping the benefits by hitting at the top of the order, and could remain in that position until Springer is available to return, as long as he's able to produce.