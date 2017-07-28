Astros' Derek Fisher: Leading off Friday
Fisher will leadoff and start in left for Friday's game against the Tigers, Julia Morales of AT&T Sportsnet reports.
With George Springer going down on the disabled list due to a quad injury, Fisher may see an extended period of time on the field. The 23-year-old is already reaping the benefits by hitting at the top of the order, and could remain in that position until Springer is available to return, as long as he's able to produce.
More News
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Starts for injured Springer•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Returns to majors•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Smacks two-run double in Futures Game•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Impresses instantly on arrival•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Making debut in left field•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...