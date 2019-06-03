Fisher went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 extra-innings win over the Athletics.

Fisher was the leadoff hitter for the second time in three games, as the Astros continue to fill the void created by George Springer's hamstring injury. The 25-year-old has hit safely in five of six games since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock, going 7-for-23 with a .950 OPS, but his track record in the majors is less alluring. Fisher's not expected to stick around once Springer returns.