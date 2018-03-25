Astros' Derek Fisher: Leaves Saturday with ankle sprain
Fisher sustained a mild ankle sprain and will not play in Sunday's spring training finale, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fisher tried to retreat standing up -- rather than dive back -- on a pickoff attempt at second base and twisted the ankle. Manager A.J. Hinch labeled him day-to-day, though it sounds like he'll be ready for Thursday's season opener in Arlington against the Rangers.
