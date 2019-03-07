Fisher is expected to open the season at Triple-A Round Rock, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Fisher is displaying the aggressiveness that was missing from his approach last season when he hit just .165 with a 48.8 K%. The Astros feel he was being too patient early in counts, letting hittable pitches pass by, and putting himself in difficult counts. "You know what I like about Fish is he's dialed up the aggressiveness early in counts and he's not in take mode," manager AJ Hinch said. "He takes a lot of pitches and a lot of them are borderline pitches. ... there's a fine line between borderline aggressiveness and the right kind of aggressiveness. I like that he's ready to hit from the beginning of the at-bat as opposed to finding himself in bad counts." While he's changed his approach, Fisher has options remaining and is a long shot to claim a spot in the Astros crowded outfield. The left-handed hitter is 5-for-19 with two home runs, four RBI, four walks and four strikeouts this spring.