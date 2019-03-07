Astros' Derek Fisher: Likely headed for Triple-A
Fisher is expected to open the season at Triple-A Round Rock, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Fisher is displaying the aggressiveness that was missing from his approach last season when he hit just .165 with a 48.8 K%. The Astros feel he was being too patient early in counts, letting hittable pitches pass by, and putting himself in difficult counts. "You know what I like about Fish is he's dialed up the aggressiveness early in counts and he's not in take mode," manager AJ Hinch said. "He takes a lot of pitches and a lot of them are borderline pitches. ... there's a fine line between borderline aggressiveness and the right kind of aggressiveness. I like that he's ready to hit from the beginning of the at-bat as opposed to finding himself in bad counts." While he's changed his approach, Fisher has options remaining and is a long shot to claim a spot in the Astros crowded outfield. The left-handed hitter is 5-for-19 with two home runs, four RBI, four walks and four strikeouts this spring.
More News
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Altering swing after rough season•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Shipped back to minors•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Enters for injured Marisnick•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Back in big leagues•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Returns from DL, remains at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Set for rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...