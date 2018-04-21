Fisher's limited production at the bottom of the batting order will lead to fewer starts, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch is keeping an eye on the lower portion of the batting order, where both Fisher (.139, 43.6 K%) and Jake Marisnick (.120, 54 K%) have combined to strikeout 44 times in 86 at-bats. Fisher got the start in center field Friday and went 1-for-4 with a run scored, including a strikeout looking with the bases loaded in the second inning against a struggling James Shields, whose command was spotty. Hinch said when he deploys a normal lineup -- Evan Gattis at designated hitter and Yulieski Gurriel at first base -- Marwin Gonzalez will cut into the playing time of Fisher and Marisnick in left field. Gonzalez isn't hitting much better than either of those two guys, but Hinch feels the quality of his at-bats are much better.