Fisher went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's game against Washington.

Fisher has hits in five of six games played this spring, going 5-for-14 with four walks and two RBI. The 24-year-old outfielder is making a push for the 25-man roster. Yulieski Gurriel's hand injury has provided an opening for someone like Fisher, who is in the mix along with Tyler White, Tony Kemp, J.D Davis and A.J. Reed.