Fisher went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's game against Washington.

Fisher has hits in five of six games played this spring, going 5-for-14 with four walks and two RBI. The 24-year-old outfielder is making a push for the 25-man roster. Yulieski Gurriel's hand injury has provided an opening for someone like Fisher, who is in the mix along with Tyler White, Tony Kemp, J.D Davis and A.J. Reed.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....