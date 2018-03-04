Astros' Derek Fisher: Making claim for roster spot
Fisher went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's game against Washington.
Fisher has hits in five of six games played this spring, going 5-for-14 with four walks and two RBI. The 24-year-old outfielder is making a push for the 25-man roster. Yulieski Gurriel's hand injury has provided an opening for someone like Fisher, who is in the mix along with Tyler White, Tony Kemp, J.D Davis and A.J. Reed.
