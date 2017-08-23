Play

Fisher is out of the lineup against the Nationals on Wednesday.

Fisher will head back to the bench after three straight starts, including a 1-for-2 day at the plate with one RBI during Tuesday's loss. Josh Reddick, Jake Marisnick and George Springer will comprise the Houston outfield for Wednesday's contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast