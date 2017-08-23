Astros' Derek Fisher: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Fisher is out of the lineup against the Nationals on Wednesday.
Fisher will head back to the bench after three straight starts, including a 1-for-2 day at the plate with one RBI during Tuesday's loss. Josh Reddick, Jake Marisnick and George Springer will comprise the Houston outfield for Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Out again Thursday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Socks solo homer in losing cause•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Has spot in Houston outfield•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Bangs out triple Saturday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Involved in Friday's comeback win•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...