Astros' Derek Fisher: Out again Thursday
Fisher is not in the lineup against Arizona on Thursday.
This marks the second time during the past three contests that Fisher will occupy a place on the bench in favor of Jake Marisnick in the Houston outfield. During Wednesday's win, Fisher went 1-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and a stolen base, while also striking out on a pair of occasions. The punch outs appear to be plaguing Fisher the most right now, as he's struck out during 11 of his 13 games this month, including 17 times overall.
More News
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Socks solo homer in losing cause•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Has spot in Houston outfield•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Bangs out triple Saturday•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Involved in Friday's comeback win•
-
Astros' Derek Fisher: Leading off Friday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...