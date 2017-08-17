Fisher is not in the lineup against Arizona on Thursday.

This marks the second time during the past three contests that Fisher will occupy a place on the bench in favor of Jake Marisnick in the Houston outfield. During Wednesday's win, Fisher went 1-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and a stolen base, while also striking out on a pair of occasions. The punch outs appear to be plaguing Fisher the most right now, as he's struck out during 11 of his 13 games this month, including 17 times overall.